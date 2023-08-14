Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to be held in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America is approaching and memorial stair climbs will be held around the country to honor and remember the first responders killed.

One of those events will be the Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

Travis Donelson and Sereenah George appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

Participants climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers to commemorate the conditions faced by first responders on 9/11.

The memorial stair climb will be held on Sunday, September 10. Registration is at 7 a.m.

A ceremony takes place at 8:30 a.m. and the climb starts at 8:46 a.m., the time the first hijacked plane hit the World Trade Center in 2001.

Anyone can climb in honor of the 411 fallen first responders who were killed in the attacks.

Registration is open to the public.

Climber registration costs $50 for any of the three climber categories (firefighter, law enforcement, or EMS provider). Volunteers can also register at no cost.

Sponsors who donate $500 or more by August 31 will have their logo on a banner at the event.

Proceeds will go to the Priority Wellness Campaign.

Organizers plan to make the stair climb in Watertown an annual event.

