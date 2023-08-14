Traffic advisories: Watertown street closings

Traffic Advisory
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work on Watertown city streets could affect your commute on Monday.

Here’s how it breaks down:

- Paving will close Hillcrest Avenue on Monday. The street will be closed from Bradley Street to the dead end starting at 7:30 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

- The 800 block of Morrison Street will be closed when work gets underway at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The street will be closed from Burdick Street to Merline Avenue. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

- Construction will delay traffic on Washington Street and Keyes Avenue starting Monday. That work will continue through October 20.

In all cases, motorists might want to find different routes to their destinations.

