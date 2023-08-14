Vincent R. Farney, of Carthage

Vincent R. Farney began his final journey on August 13th, 2023, while being cared for by Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Vincent R. Farney began his final journey on August 13th, 2023, while being cared for by Hospice of Jefferson County.

Vincent was born on January 3rd, 1925, in Beaver Falls, N.Y. He was the firstborn of the late Raymond and Lucille Yoder Forney. He was of Dutch and German descent resulting in the quick, honest, and hard-working man he became. He grew up on the family farm on the Cut Off road in Beaver Falls, where his parents and grandparents operated for two prior generations.

Vincent graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1943 and continued working on the family dairy farm. Along with fieldwork, Vincent began his passion for carpentry by repairing farm buildings. He enjoyed the many hours of carpentry repair needed after the Great Depression years and would rather be “Swinging the Hammer” than other activities.

Vincent served in the US Army and Army Reserves from January 1949 to September 1954. He finished basic training at Camp Picket, V.A., and was then stationed at Camp Sakai, Osaka Japan. His last assignment was with the 809th Field Artillery Battalion of Camp Drum. Vincent was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant.

Upon his return, Vincent went to work for Lehman and Zehr’s of Croghan, N.Y., starting as a carpenter’s assistant where he honed his carpenter and construction skills. In 1953, he took a six-month leave to build his first solo home for his parents. Vincent later worked for Lee Lumber of Lowville, as a construction foreman.

Vincent was united in marriage on June 5th, 1954, to Gladyce (Brenon) Farney of Carthage, N.Y., and became the parents of one son, Reginald Farney.

In 1957, he began his own work as an independent general contractor. In 1958, Gladyce left her job to join him in forming Farney Lumber Co., now known as Farney’s Home and Building Center of Carthage, N.Y. They continued to work and advance the growth of Farney’s for over five decades.

Vincent was proud of all the buildings he constructed alongside many of his loyal and respected employees, which included over 100 homes, multiple dairy barns, three churches, restaurants, and office buildings. Just over two decades ago, Vincent and his son, Reginald, added a light manufacturing facility behind the Farney’s store. The facility moved the contracting business to countertops, millwork, and door fabrication.

Gladyce and Vincent were recognized for their contribution to the Lumber & Hardware Industry. In 2015 they received Estwing’s Golden Hammer Award for more than 50 years in the Hardware Industry. In 2017, they both received the Industry Excellence Award together from Northern New York Lumber Dealers Association.

Vincent enjoyed flowers in exterior landscaping and loved tending and raising them from seeds. He was a member of the Elks Club and the Lewis County VFW. He was also a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Croghan.

Vincent leaves behind his son, Reginald Farney and his companion Carol (Skvorak) Burke; a grandson, Brenon Farney; a niece, Kimberly (Karl) Askins of Watertown; and a nephew, Andrew Conde of Seattle, W.A.

Vincent is predeceased by his beloved wife of many years, Gladyce Farney; his parents, Raymond and Lucille Farney; a sister, Norma Conde of Watertown; and a brother Curtis, who passed at the age of five.

“Always work hard and do the best of your ability” was Vincent’s motto. He installed his love for life, hard work, and values into his son and his employees.

Thank you, husband, and father, we will miss you, but in our hearts, we know you are at peace, soaring above and watching us below. God bless you husband, Dad, and Poppy.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to all of Vincent’s caregivers, including Rosey Mooney, Valerie Stone, and the staff of Seniors Helping Seniors.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Vincent’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 16th from 4-7 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 17th at 11 am at the Apostolic Christian Church in Croghan.

Donations in Vincent’s name may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church in Croghan or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.