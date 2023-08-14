Vocational building dedicated in honor of Pat and Dick Alexander

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence officially dedicated its vocational services building Monday in honor of Pat and Dick Alexander of Watertown.

The Alexanders donated the facility at 968 Bradley Street to the agency in 2022, providing a cost savings of more than $1 million.

Dick Alexander has served on the foundation board for several years and has supported multiple efforts over the decades which benefit people with disabilities in the north country.

“When you walk in this building and you see people in need, and there are people willing to give their time and their effort to make their lives better, you’ve got to help them. They need it and it just makes us so happy,” he said.

At the ceremony, Alexander was also congratulated on his 90th trip around the sun.

