Your Turn: feedback on stabbing, shootout & tornado

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Ogdensburg man was stabbed to death on a city street last week. The accused murderer, Kenneth Durham, is a sex offender with a long criminal history. He was on parole when he allegedly killed Bryson Jenks:

Bail reform and the judicial system are flawed. This young man didn’t deserve to die. This is a senseless tragedy that could have been prevented. Wake up NY.

Amy Scott Chisholm

Someone screwed up big time and they should be held partially responsible for this horrific crime.

Brenda Merritt

Fugitive Shawn Sheridan was killed and a police K9 suffered minor injuries following a shootout in the town of Russell. Officials said Sheridan fired a round toward Trooper Connor Sutton and K9 Skiff. The trooper returned fire, killing Sheridan:

Thank you, K9 Skiff, Trooper Sutton, and all the other law enforcement involved... K9 Skiff, it sounds like you were very instrumental in preventing this from becoming a far worse outcome for the other officers!

Sherry Shattuck

The whole police narrative contradicts itself. They say he was ready for a firefight, but he only fired one shot.

Dillon Beldock

The National Weather Service confirmed that a powerful EF3 tornado carved a 16-mile path of destruction through parts of Lewis County last week:

It hit my home with my three children!

Wendy A Taylor Page

My family lives maybe 3 mins from where the tornado ripped through and we were outside enjoying life. Had no clue it even happened until people started blowing up my phone asking if we were ok.

Cassandra Goad

