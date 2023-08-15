Barbara A. Ashley, 83, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral service for Barbara A. Ashley, age 83, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, from 4:00PM until the time of the funeral. Barbara passed away on August 14, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Surviving are her children David (Vicky) Snyder, Daniel (Andrea) Snyder; her grandchildren, Crystal (Carl) Ford, Nicole (Paul) Pearson, Valerie (Kevin) Longley, Dan (Companion Vivia) Snyder, Brittney (Companion Zach) Snyder, great grandchildren; Sophia, Alyssa, Brooklyn, and Jackson, along with nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Carl Ashley.

Barbara A. Ashley was born on June 27, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Arthur and Thelma Jeanneau. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s. She married Carl Ashley on February 6, 1993. She worked at A&W, Dairy Queen, and later employed at United Helpers Nursing Home where she retired. She continued her joy of making ice cream and worked at Fish’er Chips. She enjoyed family cookouts, gambling, playing cards, and bingo.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

