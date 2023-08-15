Brian E. Brailsford, 63, of Massena

Brian E. Brailsford, 63, of 13 Tamarack Street, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brian E. Brailsford, 63, of 13 Tamarack Street, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Brian was born on March 4, 1960 in Haverhill, MA, son of the late Richard and Mary (Haas) Brailsford. He attended local schools and served honorably in the US Army, being stationed in Germany. He later married Jessica Thomas on July 5, 2015 in Massena.

He worked for a time at Alcoa and also did construction work. He enjoyed socializing, fishing, camping and watching TV.

Brian is survived by his wife Jessica; two step children, Leonna Lawrence and Darlena Bevis; four grandchildren, Jordan, Mercedes, Kylee and Kaydn; a sister, Patricia Burliegh; and four brothers, Paul, Robert “Bob,” Lee and David Brailsford.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Lee and James Paul Brailsford; and a nephew, Justin Brailsford.

A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

