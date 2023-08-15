Brian E. Brailsford, 63, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Brian E. Brailsford, 63, of 13 Tamarack Street, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 13,...
Brian E. Brailsford, 63, of 13 Tamarack Street, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brian E. Brailsford, 63, of 13 Tamarack Street, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Brian was born on March 4, 1960 in Haverhill, MA, son of the late Richard and Mary (Haas) Brailsford.  He attended local schools and served honorably in the US Army, being stationed in Germany.  He later married Jessica Thomas on July 5, 2015 in Massena.

He worked for a time at Alcoa and also did construction work.  He enjoyed socializing, fishing, camping and watching TV.

Brian is survived by his wife Jessica; two step children, Leonna Lawrence and Darlena Bevis; four grandchildren, Jordan, Mercedes, Kylee and Kaydn; a sister, Patricia Burliegh; and four brothers, Paul, Robert “Bob,” Lee and David Brailsford.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Lee and James Paul Brailsford; and a nephew, Justin Brailsford.

A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Citizen Advocates
Since opening, behavioral health urgent care delivers 6,000 services
Solar farm panels.
Canton voices concerns about planned solar farm in wake of fire
Barbara passed away on August 14, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Barbara A. Ashley, 83, of Ogdensburg
The old Black River Paper Company building on Factory Street
Developers scale back plans for Watertown’s Factory Square
Warriors look for return trip to sectional title game
2023 High School Football Preview: Indian River Warriors

Obituaries

Diane F. Lane, 72, Dexter, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at her home under the care of...
Diane F. Lane, 72, of Dexter
Natasha Lynn Freeman, 36, of Gaffney Drive, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at home.
Natasha Lynn Freeman, 36, of Watertown
Donald M. Hoppel, 88, of Clayton, NY passed away on Saturday, August 12th at Samaritan Medical...
Donald M. Hoppel, 88, of Clayton
Kenneth R. Ward, Sr., 68, of CR-46, passed away, Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Samaritan Medical...
Kenneth R. Ward, Sr., 68, of Theresa
Kathy (Kuca) Tyler, age 58, of Hasbrouck Street, Ogdensburg, passed away August 12, 2023 at...
Kathy (Kuca) Tyler, 58, of Ogdensburg