Credo celebrates 50th anniversary

Credo celebrates 50th anniversary
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Credo Community Center in Watertown is celebrating 50 years.

Credo Foundation president Terry Williams and fund development director Christine Darrow talked about an upcoming dinner to honor the occasion.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Credo provides substance abuse and mental health services for individuals and families in both residential and outpatient settings.

The dinner will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

Tickets are $50. You can buy them at credocc.com. You can email ChristineD@credocc.com for more information.

Sponsorship packages are also available. You can learn more via email at the address above or by calling 315-965-4883.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milk tanker truck overturns on Interstate 81.
Milk tanker truck overturns on I-81
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam faculty told to ‘brace for impact’ as college faces $9M deficit
A woman was airlifted to Syracuse Monday night after she had to be extricated from her vehicle.
Woman airlifted to Syracuse in Town of Pamelia crash
Crash at intersection of Clinton and Sherman streets
Watertown crash flips van, sends 2 to hospital
For Snow Ridge Ski Resort, the last seven days have been just the beginning of a long recovery...
Snow Ridge Ski Resort finds more tornado damage than originally thought

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Building COVID antibodies, alcohol-use surgery & football health risks
The City of Watertown Youth Baseball League held All-Star games at the Fairgrounds Monday night...
Youth baseball league holds All-Star games at Watertown fairgrounds
The Indian River Warriors hope to make it to the sectional finale for a third year in a row.
Warriors look for return trip to sectional title game
Wake Up Weather
Rainy, but not a washout