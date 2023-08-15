Credo celebrates 50th anniversary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Credo Community Center in Watertown is celebrating 50 years.

Credo Foundation president Terry Williams and fund development director Christine Darrow talked about an upcoming dinner to honor the occasion.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Credo provides substance abuse and mental health services for individuals and families in both residential and outpatient settings.

The dinner will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

Tickets are $50. You can buy them at credocc.com. You can email ChristineD@credocc.com for more information.

Sponsorship packages are also available. You can learn more via email at the address above or by calling 315-965-4883.

