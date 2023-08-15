Diane F. Lane, 72, of Dexter

Diane F. Lane, 72, Dexter, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Diane F. Lane, 72, Dexter, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Diane was born in Watertown January 5, 1951, daughter of Enrico “Henry” and Caroline (Castro) DiMinico. She attended St. Anthony’s School and was a 1969 graduate of Watertown High School. On August 28, 1971 she married the love of her life Jack J. Lane at St. Anthony’s Church with Fr. Joseph Conti officiating.

She retired as a Senior Account Clerk for the NYS Department of Transportation in March 2002 after 32 years of service to the state. She was a communicant of both Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville and St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown. Diane enjoyed cooking, baking - especially Italian cookies, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. She loved the holidays and giving selflessly to others. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Diane treasured her family and every moment that she spent with them. She enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Guffins Bay and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s events.

Along with her husband, Jack, Diane is survived by three daughters, Tina M. Lane, Pulaski, Lisa A. Polatas and husband Rick, Brownville, and Jaclyn M. Wilson and husband Josh, Dexter; son, Jack J. Lane III, Dexter; three grandchildren, Thomas Dupee, Buffalo, Caroline Polatas, Brownville, and Jack Wilson, Dexter; brother, Rick DiMinico Jr., FL; sister Anita M. DiMinico, Watertown; one aunt, several nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, August 17, from 4 - 7 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Friday, August 18, at noon followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 1 PM at St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery. Online condolences to Diane’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice for their care and devotion to Diane, especially her nurse, Donna. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

