CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Donald M. Hoppel, 88, of Clayton, NY passed away on Saturday, August 12th at Samaritan Medical Center. Donald was born in Three Mile Bay, NY on September 4th, 1934 to the late Sterley and Dorothy (Weaver) Hoppel. He lived in the Chaumont-Clayton area with his beloved wife of 56 years. Louise Hoppel. He was a long-term employee of Frink Sno Plow, a dairy farmer and a snowbird after retirement, with Louise. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, NASCAR, and being outdoors.

Donald is predeceased by his wife, Louise Hoppel and survived by his six children, Charlene (Tom) Dwyer of Clayton, Kevin (Kathy) Hoppel of Watertown, Sheila (Fred) Duffany of LaFargeville, Greg (Julie) Hoppel of Three Mile Bay, Tammy (Greg) Maloney of Virginia Beach, VA, and Denise (Jay) Hughes of Lake Elsinore, CA, as well as 21 Grandchildren, 36 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Donald is predeceased by his sister Shirley Ryan.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 24th between 4 PM and 7 PM at Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home of Chaumont, NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 25th at 1 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Chaumont with a burial following at St. Lawrence Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home of Chaumont.

Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com. Donations to be made to Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad.

