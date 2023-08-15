Donald M. Hoppel, 88, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Donald M. Hoppel, 88, of Clayton, NY passed away on Saturday, August 12th at Samaritan Medical...
Donald M. Hoppel, 88, of Clayton, NY passed away on Saturday, August 12th at Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Donald M. Hoppel, 88, of Clayton, NY passed away on Saturday, August 12th at Samaritan Medical Center. Donald was born in Three Mile Bay, NY on September 4th, 1934 to the late Sterley and Dorothy (Weaver) Hoppel. He lived in the Chaumont-Clayton area with his beloved wife of 56 years. Louise Hoppel. He was a long-term employee of Frink Sno Plow, a dairy farmer and a snowbird after retirement, with Louise. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, NASCAR, and being outdoors.

Donald is predeceased by his wife, Louise Hoppel and survived by his six children, Charlene (Tom) Dwyer of Clayton, Kevin (Kathy) Hoppel of Watertown, Sheila (Fred) Duffany of LaFargeville, Greg (Julie) Hoppel of Three Mile Bay, Tammy (Greg) Maloney of Virginia Beach, VA, and Denise (Jay) Hughes of Lake Elsinore, CA, as well as 21 Grandchildren, 36 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Donald is predeceased by his sister Shirley Ryan.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 24th between 4 PM and 7 PM at Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home of Chaumont, NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 25th at 1 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Chaumont with a burial following at St. Lawrence Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home of Chaumont.

Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com. Donations to be made to Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Citizen Advocates
Since opening, behavioral health urgent care delivers 6,000 services
Solar farm panels.
Canton voices concerns about planned solar farm in wake of fire
Barbara passed away on August 14, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Barbara A. Ashley, 83, of Ogdensburg
The old Black River Paper Company building on Factory Street
Developers scale back plans for Watertown’s Factory Square
Warriors look for return trip to sectional title game
2023 High School Football Preview: Indian River Warriors

Obituaries

Diane F. Lane, 72, Dexter, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at her home under the care of...
Diane F. Lane, 72, of Dexter
Natasha Lynn Freeman, 36, of Gaffney Drive, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at home.
Natasha Lynn Freeman, 36, of Watertown
Kenneth R. Ward, Sr., 68, of CR-46, passed away, Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Samaritan Medical...
Kenneth R. Ward, Sr., 68, of Theresa
Kathy (Kuca) Tyler, age 58, of Hasbrouck Street, Ogdensburg, passed away August 12, 2023 at...
Kathy (Kuca) Tyler, 58, of Ogdensburg
Brian E. Brailsford, 63, of 13 Tamarack Street, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 13,...
Brian E. Brailsford, 63, of Massena