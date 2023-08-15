Kathy (Kuca) Tyler, 58, of Ogdensburg

Kathy (Kuca) Tyler, age 58, of Hasbrouck Street, Ogdensburg, passed away August 12, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kathy (Kuca) Tyler, age 58, of Hasbrouck Street, Ogdensburg, passed away August 12, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. There will be no calling hours or services, Arrangements are with Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

Kathy is survived by her son Christopher Tyler; her companion Mike Belgard both of Ogdensburg; one brother, Keith Kuca and his wife Jill of Morristown; four sisters, Connie Kuca and Cle Barnhardt of Prescott, Ontario; Joycelyn Scott and her husband Doug of Pensacola, FL; Alison Ferri and her husband Mike of Pine Bush, NY and her twin sister, Karen LaPlante and her husband Vern of Ogdensburg; her beloved dog Nelly; along with many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was born on June 11, 1965 in Ogdensburg, she is predeceased by an infant son, Joshua (1989), her parents Richard (2009) and Theresa (Bombard) Kuca (2021). Also, her brother David (1985) and her sister Debbie Abel (2012). A marriage to Larry Tyler ended in divorce.

Kathy graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and attended North Country Community College. Kathy loved to cook. She worked, different jobs, for different companies in Ogdensburg through the years. Kathy especially like her time with the Massena Home Care Group and the many years at Donut King, where she was known as the joke lady.

Kathy enjoyed helping others with chores and household duties, socializing with friends, being outdoors, camping, fishing and nights sitting by the fire. She will be dearly missed for her big heart and funny wit.

The family is very appreciative to Rev. Joseph Morgan of St. Mary’s and to the staff at Claxton Hepburn Hospital for the care and compassion given to Kathy. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

