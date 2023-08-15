Kenneth R. Ward, Sr., 68, of Theresa

Kenneth R. Ward, Sr., 68, of CR-46, passed away, Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. Ward, Sr., 68, of CR-46, passed away, Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on April 11, 1955 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert H. and Alice M. Pierce Ward. He was a 1974 graduate of Indian River Central Schools.

Kenneth married Darlene F. Nicholas on May 17, 1975 at the Theresa Presbyterian Church.

He worked for the Town of Theresa Highway Dept., beginning in the early 1990′s, retiring in 2016. He drove truck for various other local companies, including Borello’s, North Counties and Youngs Express.

Kenneth was a member of the Theresa Fire Dept., for a time, and the Teamster Union.

He enjoyed being in the outdoors, 4-wheeling, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 48-years, Darlene; a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth R. Ward, Jr. and Kelli, Theresa, NY; a daughter, Jessica Hull, Theresa, NY; a son-in-law, Scott Hull, Theresa, NY; four grandsons, Xzavier Ward, Ethan Ward, Scott Hull, Jr. and Joey Hull; two granddaughters, Kayla Booth and Olivia Welser; five siblings, sister, Barbara McKee, VA, brother and sister-in-law, James and Chris Ward, Philadelphia, NY, brother, Charles Ward, VA, sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Pete Martin, AZ, sister and brother-in-law, Sharlyn and Michael Bacon, Heuvelton, NY; brother-in-law, Ray Stephenson, Theresa, NY; mother-in-law, Mary Nicholas, Munnsville, NY; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Adrian Nicholas and Brittni Hull, Munnsville, NY, sister-in-law, Debbie Nicholas, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dawn and Tony Delello, sister-in-law, Michelle Nicholas, brother-in-law, Dale Nicholas, all of Theresa, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, two sisters, Mary Ward Piquet and Dorothy Stephenson, a brother, Richard “Dickie” Ward (Vietnam War), and a brother-in-law, Dennis Nicholas, all passed away previously.

There will be a Celebration of Life 12-4pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the Theresa Fire Hall.

Private burial will be in Sandy Hollow Cemetery, Philadelphia, NY.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

