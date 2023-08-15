Massena Music Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Get ready to experience the ultimate summer celebration at Rockin’ The River: Beachapalooza on Saturday, August 19th at the stunning Massena Town Beach!

Join us for a day filled with electrifying live music, mesmerizing dance performances, local talent, delectable brews, tantalizing food trucks, and various amazing vendors. Capping the night’s festivities will be a fireworks display.

Prepare to be blown away by the sensational Draw The Line: Aerosmith Tribute band as they take the stage, delivering an unforgettable performance that captures the essence of Aerosmith’s legendary hits. Draw The Line is the only Aerosmith tribute band endorsed by Aerosmith.

But the entertainment doesn’t stop there! Witness the grace and precision of Tap To Toe Studio of Dance, showcasing their incredible dance moves that will leave you in awe.

Supporting our local music scene, we have an incredible lineup of talented bands who will bring their own unique sound and energy to the stage, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience for all.

FULL LINEUP 2PM - Tap To Toe Studio Of Dance Performance3PM - Chris Cole5PM - Atom Ghost7PM - Draw The Line : Aerosmith Tribute Band**Times are approximate, subject to change**

Indulge in a wide selection of refreshing brews, savor mouthwatering delights from the finest food trucks, and explore the diverse offerings from our exceptional vendors.

Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a dance lover, or simply seeking a day of fun by the beach, Rockin’ The River: Beachapalooza has something for everyone. So grab your friends and family, your favorite lawn chair and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of this sensational event.

Then take in the sight of fireworks exploding in the night sky over the St. Lawrence River as we cap the summer’s best night!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the summer’s hottest extravaganza! Save the date and get ready to rock, dance, and create memories that will last a lifetime. See you at Massena Town Beach!

