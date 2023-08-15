Natasha Lynn Freeman, 36, of Watertown

Natasha Lynn Freeman, 36, of Gaffney Drive, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Natasha Lynn Freeman, 36, of Gaffney Drive, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at home.

A celebration-of-life gathering will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 1 pm at the Thompson Park Pavilion.

Natasha was born on August 20, 1986 in Oswego, New York, the daughter of Timothy E. Greenfield and Sheri L. (Elliott) Saltalamachia. She enjoyed her work in hospitality, working for Tropical Resorts in Florida for a time as well as Best Western Hotels in the north country.

She married Douglas Freeman II on November 24, 2010 in Watertown. The couple renewed their vows in 2013 with a large celebration of their love.

Natasha had the biggest heart that anyone could have. She could handle the worst of the worst and still stand proud. She was especially proud of her children Matthew and Nathaniel. She enjoyed listening to her husband Douglas write and coordinate his music and was his biggest fan behind his success of his band Madly Me. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, having fun and enjoying life. Her favorite hobby was binge-watching her shows while eating chocolate and drinking mountain dew. She could be in the worst position of her life and was still always taking in strays and helping people.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Freeman; her children, Matthew and Nathaniel Barajas of Watertown; her mother and stepfather, Sheri and Joseph Saltalamachia of Ocala, Florida; her father and stepmother, Timothy and Shelly Greenfield of Watertown; her special set of parents, Robin and Daniel Johnson of Volney, NY and Kenneth and Brenda Barajas of Watertown; her brothers, Ryan Elliott and Dylan Elliott of Fulton, NY; Timothy Greenfield, Michael Greenfield, Kevin Greenfield, Dustin Greenfield, Timothy Lalone, Jamie Lalone, and Michael Lalone, all of Watertown; her sister, Yanina Elliott of Fulton, NY; her favorite cousin, Alicia Shedd of Oswego, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandmothers, Nancy Elliott and Evelyn Bidwell and her grandfather, Clarence Elliott.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.