Natural gas line repaired, National Grid goes door to door to restore service

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - National Grid crews have completed repairs to a natural gas line that was damaged Monday in the town of Pamelia.

A company spokesman said the damage was caused by a third-party construction crew working on State Route 37.

Gas service was disconnected to about 230 customers. National Grid crews worked with commercial and industrial customers Monday evening to restore their service and were going door to door Tuesday to restore service to homes and to check on gas appliances.

The company says a large number of its crews will stay in the town into the evening to help restore service.

If a customer isn’t there when crews arrive, they’ll leave details on how customers can call to schedule an appointment to restore service.

