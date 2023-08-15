Natural gas line repaired, National Grid goes door to door to restore service

Natural gas stove
Natural gas stove(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - National Grid crews have completed repairs to a natural gas line that was damaged Monday in the town of Pamelia.

A company spokesman said the damage was caused by a third-party construction crew working on State Route 37.

Gas service was disconnected to about 230 customers. National Grid crews worked with commercial and industrial customers Monday evening to restore their service and were going door to door Tuesday to restore service to homes and to check on gas appliances.

The company says a large number of its crews will stay in the town into the evening to help restore service.

If a customer isn’t there when crews arrive, they’ll leave details on how customers can call to schedule an appointment to restore service.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milk tanker truck overturns on Interstate 81.
Milk tanker truck overturns on I-81
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam faculty told to ‘brace for impact’ as college faces $9M deficit
A woman was airlifted to Syracuse Monday night after she had to be extricated from her vehicle.
Woman airlifted to Syracuse in Town of Pamelia crash
Crash at intersection of Clinton and Sherman streets
Watertown crash flips van, sends 2 to hospital
For Snow Ridge Ski Resort, the last seven days have been just the beginning of a long recovery...
Snow Ridge Ski Resort finds more tornado damage than originally thought

Latest News

Credo celebrates 50th anniversary
Credo celebrates 50th anniversary
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Building COVID antibodies, alcohol-use surgery & football health risks
The City of Watertown Youth Baseball League held All-Star games at the Fairgrounds Monday night...
Youth baseball league holds All-Star games at Watertown fairgrounds
The Indian River Warriors hope to make it to the sectional finale for a third year in a row.
Warriors look for return trip to sectional title game