No solution in sight for filling Ogdensburg council vacancy

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It’s still unclear how a vacancy on the Ogdensburg city council will be filled.

Councilors had a 15-minute conversation with city attorney Scott Goldie over filling the vacancy at a meeting Monday night.

it comes after a July 24 meeting saw 20 votes to fill the seat finish with a 3-3 tie, picking between Robert Edie and Michael Tooley. After an hour of voting, Edie bowed out of the race but a resolution to appoint Tooley did not pass.

Councillor Mike Powers asked for a motion on Monday to appoint Tooley to the vacancy.

The motion was not seconded. Councillor Dan Skamperle, who supports Tooley, was absent.

The next meeting this can be brought back up is on August 28.

