Ogensburg cleans up playground graffiti, police seek vandals

Ogdensburg playground
Ogdensburg playground(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police are investigating vandalism at a city playground that opened less than a month ago.

Officials say graffiti was spray painted onto several pieces of playground equipment on Riverside Avenue.

Police were called to the playground just after midnight on Saturday.

City workers cleaned up the graffiti on Monday.

Ogdensburg Interim City Manager Andrea Smith says the damage is not covered under the playground’s warranty.

“Camera footage from the security cameras in that area are all being reviewed. The police department is leading that investigation with assistance from our Recreation Department. The city will be pursuing this to the absolute furthest,” said Smith.

The playground opened in July, costing the city just under $900,000.

Officials ask anyone with information to call police at 315-393-1555.

