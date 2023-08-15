Rainy, but not a washout

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers are on the way.

The morning started on the warm and muggy side. Temperatures were in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain and thunderstorms will be off and on in the morning, then we’ll have some sunny breaks. Spotty showers and thunderstorms return in the late afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

We could see some showers on Wednesday morning. It will become sunny, and highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny and hot on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

It will be sunny through the weekend. It will be in the low to mid-70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

