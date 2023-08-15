Since opening, behavioral health urgent care delivers 6,000 services

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The CEO of Citizen Advocates says there is a tremendous need for mental health and addiction services in Watertown. Its new facility is helping thousands of people in just its first 4 months open.

Since Citizen Advocates opened its behavioral health urgent care in Watertown on May 1, CEO James Button says there has been a significant need for mental health and addiction services.

“We actually have delivered over 6,000 services for this community,” he said. “It’s actually a greater need here than we are seeing other places.

Button says people have primarily come in on a walk-in basis, which falls in line with this facility’s model of no referral or appointment necessary.

Button says they have also been able to help with backlogs at other local providers, meaning patients aren’t waiting to be seen.

“Many of the providers in the region we coordinate with and we have established relationships with so they pick up the phone with us and there is a warm hand-off involved,” he said.

Although the need may be high now, Button says he expects it will skyrocket as the winter months approach due to some individuals having housing and food insecurities.

But with the facility now in place, he says the community will have much-needed support. Soon the facility could be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’s waiting on state approval before that can happen.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.