Woman airlifted to Syracuse in Town of Pamelia crash

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A woman was airlifted to Syracuse Monday night after she had to be extricated from her vehicle. New York State Police officials say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. The driver was heading east on Bush Road towards US Route 11 in the Town of Pamelia when she crossed into the opposing lane and went off the road.

The car went into an embankment and struck what police describe as a large cement culvert.

It took crews more than a half hour to get the driver out of her car and into an ambulance. She was then transported to North Pole Fire Department to be airlifted to Syracuse.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time, but she was conscious when she left the scene.

North Pole, Black River, Calcium and the City of Watertown fire departments aided in the rescue.

The road reopened around 8:30 p.m.

