Woman airlifted to Syracuse in Town of Pamelia crash

A woman was airlifted to Syracuse Monday night after she had to be extricated from her vehicle.
A woman was airlifted to Syracuse Monday night after she had to be extricated from her vehicle.(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A woman was airlifted to Syracuse Monday night after she had to be extricated from her vehicle. New York State Police officials say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. The driver was heading east on Bush Road towards US Route 11 in the Town of Pamelia when she crossed into the opposing lane and went off the road.

The car went into an embankment and struck what police describe as a large cement culvert.

It took crews more than a half hour to get the driver out of her car and into an ambulance. She was then transported to North Pole Fire Department to be airlifted to Syracuse.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time, but she was conscious when she left the scene.

North Pole, Black River, Calcium and the City of Watertown fire departments aided in the rescue.

The road reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and high winds to many across the tri-county region.
Severe thunderstorm and gusts of up to 70 MPH seen in the North Country
A woman was sent to the hospital following a crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street.
Woman sent to the hospital in Arsenal Street crash
Milk tanker truck overturns on Interstate 81.
Milk tanker truck overturns on I-81
An afternoon crash shut down Watertown’s State Street for a period of time Sunday.
Section of State Street temporarily closed due to crash
Divorce numbers in Jefferson County
Jefferson County becomes divorce destination

Latest News

WWNY Vocational building dedicated in honor of Pat and Dick Alexander
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on stabbing, shootout & tornado
WWNY Better late than never: Horne’s Ferry gets ready for first voyage of 2023 season
WWNY Canton mayor: people are misusing compost bin