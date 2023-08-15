Youth baseball league holds All-Star games at Watertown fairgrounds

Youth baseball league All-Star games
By Rob Krone
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown Youth Baseball League held a pair of All-Star games at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Monday night, with 10U and 13U players getting their chance to play on the big diamond.

Awards were handed out to players and All-Star coordinator Larry LaFave says the reason the league holds this event each and every year is simple.

“It’s important because these kids sooner or later are going to be adults and they can move on to being whatever they want to be,” he said, “but it starts with baseball, especially U10 — it’s amazing. Then they come back, and I have the big trophy with the MVPs and they get to see that. It’s just wonderful for the kids.”

