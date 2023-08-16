Agnes (Morgia) Natali, of Watertown

Agnes (Morgia) Natali was born on January 21st 1923 to Dominick and Assunta Morgia in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Agnes (Morgia) Natali was born on January 21st 1923 to Dominick and Assunta Morgia in Watertown. She was educated in Watertown schools, but like many raised in the depression era had to forgo her education to go to work and help support a family of 11 children. She was employed at Olga’s Knitting Mill until her marriage to Dominick Natali on September 7th 1941 at St. Anthony’s Church by Father Sechi. When her three boys were old enough for her to work outside the home, she was a cook at Giovanni’s restaurant until she retired.

Whatever Agnes lacked in formal education she more than made up for by mastering all the skills needed for a wife and mother in the 1950′s and 60′s. She was a fantastic cook, no one could prepare an Italian meal like Agnes. She was such a good baker that she had many requests to make wedding cakes from her numerous nieces and nephews and her holiday cookies were the best around.

Never one to just sit idle she was either knitting, crocheting or sewing something. Most family members have an afghan on their couch and once she heard of a pregnancy in the family the knitting needles got to work making baby blankets, sweaters and booties.

For many years Agnes enjoyed bingo and her eyes would always light up when offered a ride to a casino to play the slot. Her greatest pleasure though was when the house was filled with family and friends to enjoy one her Italian holiday meals.

Agnes will be missed by her immediate and extended family, but also, by anyone who was fortunate enough to have their lives brightened by her welcoming hospitality to all who crossed her threshold.

Surviving are three sons and their wives, James J. and Marg, Michael S. and Deborah, Ricci J. and Patti, all of Watertown, a brother and his wife John J and Rosalin Morgia, Watertown, ten grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Beside her husband, seven sisters, Lillian Tufo, Mary J. Crescenzi, Alta G. Fiorentino, Lena Attili, Pauline DiStefano, Angelina Mathieu and Philomena Balderson, all died before her.

Calling hours will be Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 2-5pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Monday, August 21, 2023 at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Due to construction on Keyes Avenue the funeral home parking lot may be accessed through the rear parking lot of First Presbyterian Church off Academy Street.

