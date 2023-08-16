AnchorCon 2023 coming to Clayton this weekend

AnchorCon 2023
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to get your nerd on for AnchorCon, the north country’s largest comicon.

It’s hosted by the Clayton Rotary Club. Club member David Neuroth talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

AnchorCon is Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20, at Cerow Recreation Park arena in Clayton.

There will be vendors, cosplay contests, gaming, and six panels running simultaneously.

There’s a Cosplay Sunset Cruise from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Learn more and buy tickets at anchorcomicon.com.

