Auto dealer launches annual backpack giveaway

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - As parents and children prepare to go shopping for school supplies, Con Mahoney of Mahoney’s Auto Mall in Potsdam is giving families free backpacks.

According to Mahoney, this is the fifth year that he has given away hundreds of backpacks to families.

“All the schools know that we do it,” he said.

“Canton, Potsdam, Parishville, Colton, Massena, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, they all know we do this. They come in and see us, whatever we need we give it to them. If it’s 35, it’s 35. If it’s 50, it’s 50 and so it works out really, really well for us.”

Mahoney says that the auto mall plans to keep giving away free backpacks to students who need them until they have no more.

Currently, the auto mall has around 500 free backpacks that any child can pick out and choose for the new school year.

Families can get the backpacks either directly through the auto mall, or through a participating school district.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.