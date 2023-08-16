Carl R. Thompson, 89, of Stockholm

Carl R. Thompson, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Legacy K Elderly Care Home in Hermon with his family at his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Carl R. Thompson, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Legacy K Elderly Care Home in Hermon with his family at his side. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Carl was born in Potsdam on August 5, 1934, son of the late Lloyd and Marjorie (Smith) Thompson. He went to school in Southville and graduated from Parishville High School. He married Doris Jane “Dody” Burkum on July 3, 1953, at the Norfolk United Methodist Church, together they shared a blessed union of 61 years until her passing on July 23, 2014.

He worked at General Motors until August 1986 then trucked for Jimmy Mitchell. He went on to do his own trucking of pulp and retired from Jimmy Sheehan Trucking. Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting and splitting wood and camping. His most memorable trip was to Alaska.

Carl is survived by his four sons, Richard and Debra Thompson of Evans Mills, Randy and Audrey Thompson of Victor, Russell Thompson of Winthrop and Bruce and Kim Thompson of Potsdam, grandchildren, Jill and Greg Tucker of Watertown, Sara and James Vincent of Missouri, Brandon and Jen Thompson of Parishville, Tracey and Jeff McGregor of Parishville, Courtney and Brad DiLeo of Irondequoit, Chelsey Thompson of Farmington, Russell and Trina Thompson of Murfreesboro, TN, Valerie and Corey Roos of Rochester, Tiffany and Jeff Miller of Plain City, UT, Meagan and Shawn Biter of Norway, ME, Roxanne Auger Thompson of Chazy, Troy and Mindy Thompson of Potsdam, Lacey Thompson and Brad of Massena, Christopher and Kandie McGrath of Chateaugay, Justin and Maura McGrath of West Stockholm, Patrick and Amy McGrath of Southville and Devin and Haven Chambers of Winthrop; 34 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by grandchildren, Chaunancey and Mason Stacey, Brett Stacey and a brother, Ray Thompson.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 18th from 1 pm to 3 pm at Knapps Station Community Church, 3035 County Route 47, Norwood, NY 13668 with his funeral service to commence at 3 pm. A reception will follow at the fellowship hall at the church. He will be buried next to his wife, Doris, in Southville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Southville Cemetery Association or Tri Town Rescue Squad.

Memories can be shared with his family and friends at www.hammillfh.com.

