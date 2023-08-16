Flood warning issued along Beaver River

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Beaver River in Lewis County until 5 AM Thursday morning.

Heavy rain from Tuesday night “has caused the Beaver River to rise to bankfull,” according to a Weather Service advisory.

Between 2-3 inches fell, according to the Weather Service.

The guage at Croghan is at five feet, and the river is expected to rise to about five feet five inches by midnight, lower than a crest earlier this month but “still will result in flooding in some low-lying areas.”

Some locations that will experience flooding include Croghan, Castorland, Kirschnerville, Belfort, Beaver Fallsand Soft Maple Reservoir.

