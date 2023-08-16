Hospice to host James Bond-themed gala

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For an upcoming Jefferson County Hospice gala, you can be Bond, James Bond — or one of his femme fatales.

Hospice marketing and community relations director Kathy Arendt told us about the James Bond Casino Royale Gala coming up next month.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The gala is from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, at the 1000 Islands Harbor Inn Hotel in Clayton.

James Bond wouldn’t be James Bond without cool cars, so an Aston Martin and a Ferrari will be on display for photo ops. There will be people dressed up as Bond girls, along with craps, blackjack, and roulette tables.

Make reservations and find out more at jeffersonhospice.org.

