WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

It’s concert series season! SLC Arts is excited to announce the 2023 Ives Park Concert Series line-up. All performances will take place on Saturday evenings from 6 to 8pm, with a movie screening by Cinema 10 immediately following. Performances and movie showings are free and open to the public.

On Saturday, August 19th, the Atkinsons will kick off the concert series with a style all their own– an acoustic genre of Americana, bluegrass, and folk music with a refreshing sound. They compose many of the songs that they perform, which tell the stories of their lives in the northern mountains of the Adirondacks. Immediately following the performance, there will be a showing of “A Mighty Wind” (PG-13).

On Saturday, August 26th, Miss Angie’s Music/Angie Beeler will take the stage as a part of the North Country Arts Festival, with one hour of music geared towards children, and another hour of tunes for any crowd. The North Country Children’s Museum will run a pop-up installation during the concert. Immediately following the performance, there will be a showing of “Labyrinth” (PG).

On Saturday, September 2nd, Sunflo’er will headline the North Country Arts Festival, along with a line-up hardcore and punk bands. Sunflo’er is a MathCore Punk band based in the North Country that was recently highlighted as a preeminent performing group within the MathCore Punk subgenre community. Immediately following the performance, there will be a showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG).

On Saturday, September 9th, Ruby Blues will close out the Ives Park Concert Series. Playing high energy blues and rock from Allman Brothers to ZZ Top, Ruby Blues is sure to have you out of your seat and dancing like there’s no tomorrow! Immediately following the performance, there will be a showing of “Back to the Future” (PG).

The Ives Park Concert series is supported by Brookfield Renewables.

-ends-

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.