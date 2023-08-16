Ives Park Concert Series

First Concert Starts August 19
First Concert is August 19
First Concert is August 19(SLC Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

It’s concert series season! SLC Arts is excited to announce the 2023 Ives Park Concert Series line-up. All performances will take place on Saturday evenings from 6 to 8pm, with a movie screening by Cinema 10 immediately following. Performances and movie showings are free and open to the public.

On Saturday, August 19th, the Atkinsons will kick off the concert series with a style all their own– an acoustic genre of Americana, bluegrass, and folk music with a refreshing sound. They compose many of the songs that they perform, which tell the stories of their lives in the northern mountains of the Adirondacks. Immediately following the performance, there will be a showing of “A Mighty Wind” (PG-13).

On Saturday, August 26th, Miss Angie’s Music/Angie Beeler will take the stage as a part of the North Country Arts Festival, with one hour of music geared towards children, and another hour of tunes for any crowd. The North Country Children’s Museum will run a pop-up installation during the concert. Immediately following the performance, there will be a showing of “Labyrinth” (PG).

On Saturday, September 2nd, Sunflo’er will headline the North Country Arts Festival, along with a line-up hardcore and punk bands. Sunflo’er is a MathCore Punk band based in the North Country that was recently highlighted as a preeminent performing group within the MathCore Punk subgenre community. Immediately following the performance, there will be a showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG).

On Saturday, September 9th, Ruby Blues will close out the Ives Park Concert Series. Playing high energy blues and rock from Allman Brothers to ZZ Top, Ruby Blues is sure to have you out of your seat and dancing like there’s no tomorrow! Immediately following the performance, there will be a showing of “Back to the Future” (PG).

The Ives Park Concert series is supported by Brookfield Renewables.

-ends-

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was airlifted to Syracuse Monday night after she had to be extricated from her vehicle.
Woman airlifted to Syracuse in Town of Pamelia crash
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam faculty told to ‘brace for impact’ as college faces $9M deficit
The old Black River Paper Company building on Factory Street
Developers scale back plans for Watertown’s Factory Square
For Snow Ridge Ski Resort, the last seven days have been just the beginning of a long recovery...
Snow Ridge Ski Resort finds more tornado damage than originally thought
Vandalism at Ogdensburg playground
Ogdensburg wants to know who vandalized new playground

Latest News

FILE - Purdue tight end Payne Durham, right, loses his helmet while being tackled by Syracuse...
Coach Dino Babers and Syracuse had holes to fill on the roster and the staff to get ready for season
Morning Checkup: Dangers of youth vaping
Morning Checkup: Dangers of youth vaping
Ask the Pharmacist - August 10 - Issues with Asthma
AnchorCon 2023
AnchorCon 2023 coming to Clayton this weekend