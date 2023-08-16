Lewis County planning ‘rails to trails’ project

By Sandy Torres
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A master plan presented to Lewis County officials for its ‘rails to trails’ project calls for taking old rail lines and turning them into paths for walking, snowmobiling or ATV’ing.

Alta Planning & Design did the work for the county, at a price of close to $600,000.

“We’ve said from day one that this a project that is going to take many years, it’s a long term project and we need to have a plan, and we need to make sure that that plan fits with community expectations,” said Ryan Piche, county manager.

Alta presented the county with plans for managing he trails, figuring out the cost, and getting public feedback on the project.

The project has its skeptics.

Lifetime Lowville resident Robert Tiffany said he’s afraid the trails will get misused by people who drive all terrain vehicles and snowmobiles.

“People from out of state, out of town who don’t necessarily have any connection to the community, disregard laws, and it just creates chaos,” Tiffany said.

Instead, Tiffany said he wishes there was a way to bring the railroad system in the county back to life.

“Rejoin these tracks back to Utica, they connect in Lyons Falls which is only 15 miles away and the tracks still exist going to Carthage,” he said.

Meanwhile, county manager Piche says a vital part of the planning phase is community engagement.

“The plan that we put forward for the next several years needs to be reflective of what the community is looking for,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was airlifted to Syracuse Monday night after she had to be extricated from her vehicle.
Woman airlifted to Syracuse in Town of Pamelia crash
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam faculty told to ‘brace for impact’ as college faces $9M deficit
The old Black River Paper Company building on Factory Street
Developers scale back plans for Watertown’s Factory Square
For Snow Ridge Ski Resort, the last seven days have been just the beginning of a long recovery...
Snow Ridge Ski Resort finds more tornado damage than originally thought
Vandalism at Ogdensburg playground
Ogdensburg wants to know who vandalized new playground

Latest News

Flood Warning
Flood warning issued along Beaver River
Gas prices now over $4 a gallon in St. Lawrence County
West Carthage mayor: be ready for asylum seekers
Charge drug dealers with manslaughter? Not so easy
Lewis County planning ‘rails to trails’ project