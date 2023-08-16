Met Opera Encores - Eugene Lonegin

Wednesday, August 16
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

In this unforgettable Met performance from 2007, beloved American soprano Renée Fleming and late Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky come together in this poetic drama of unrequited love. Valery Gergiev conducts.

Music: Tchaikovsky Language: Sung in Russian, with English subtitles

6:30 Tonight August

More information here

Regal Cinema Salmon Run Mall

