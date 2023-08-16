Met Opera Encores - Eugene Lonegin
Wednesday, August 16
Aug. 16, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York
In this unforgettable Met performance from 2007, beloved American soprano Renée Fleming and late Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky come together in this poetic drama of unrequited love. Valery Gergiev conducts.
Music: Tchaikovsky Language: Sung in Russian, with English subtitles
6:30 Tonight August
More information here
Regal Cinema Salmon Run Mall
