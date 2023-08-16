Morning Checkup: Dangers of youth vaping

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A frontline doctor is raising the alarm about vaping and nicotine use in young people.

Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray is an emergency department physician at Samaritan Medical Center.

She talks about the dangers of nicotine in teens and younger kids in a video aired during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

She says nicotine is one of the most addictive substances out there, and it enters the brain in seven seconds. Also, one vape cartridge has as much of the substance as a pack of cigarettes.

