Morning Checkup: Dangers of youth vaping
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A frontline doctor is raising the alarm about vaping and nicotine use in young people.

Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray is an emergency department physician at Samaritan Medical Center.

She talks about the dangers of nicotine in teens and younger kids in a video aired during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

She says nicotine is one of the most addictive substances out there, and it enters the brain in seven seconds. Also, one vape cartridge has as much of the substance as a pack of cigarettes.

Watch the video above to hear more.

