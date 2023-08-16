Morning rain, afternoon sun

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will end up being a very nice Wednesday.

But we have to get past the morning’s rain showers first.

Downpours were heavy and could cause hydroplaning on the roadways. There’s also a risk of patchy fog.

The rain clears up through late morning and we end up with sunshine heading into the afternoon.

It will be a muggy day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

It stays dry overnight. Lows will be around 60.

Thursday will be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

A cold front comes through Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off all day. Highs will be around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low to mid-70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will both be partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

