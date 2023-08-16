Police: fugitive was armed with long guns, more weapons in tent

TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - The fugitive who was shot and killed last week was armed with long guns and other weapons and living in a tent which held even more weapons, state police said Wednesday.

Shawn Sheridan, 34, was killed after he fired on a trooper and his K9 partner, police said. The shooting occurred as state police searched for Sheridan along Donnerville Road in the Town of Russell.

In May, Sheridan took a plea deal in connection with the shooting of his former fiancée, Katrina Pierce, in the neck. He was supposed to be sentenced in July, but he never showed up and had been on the run for more than two weeks.

Police said Wednesday that Sheridan had two different types of long guns, and was wearing a bandolier full of ammunition. He was wearing a tactical vest, containing what police described as other ‘edged weapons.’

The tent Sheridan was living in had more ammunition and yet another gun, police said. The trooper Sheridan fired on was not hurt. The K9 suffered minor injuries.

