Richard Markham, 69

Published: Aug. 16, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard Markham, age 69, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on Monday, August 14th, 2023, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

Richard was born in Syracuse, NY, on January 6th, 1954, to Winfield and Dorothy (Blais) Markham. He graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School in 1972. He went on to receive a Bachelor’s from SUNY Morrisville. He worked as a truck driver for 40 years between DOT Foods, McLane and Agway. He married Sandy Merrill on December 2nd, 2011. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; five children Sarah (Bill) Swint, Wappingers Falls, NY, Patrick (Stacie) Rogers, Ellisburg, NY, and Scott (Traci) Rogers, Adams Center, NY; his sister Diane (Joe) Sutton, FL; Jessica and Michael Markham, FL; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his best friend Don Ewing, and the rest of his DOT family.

Richard loved Lighthouses and traveling to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Per his request, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

