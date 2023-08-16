Richard T. “Buddy” Lang, Sr., 89, of West Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Richard T. “Buddy” Lang, Sr., 89, a former resident of West Carthage, died Monday evening,...
Richard T. “Buddy” Lang, Sr., 89, a former resident of West Carthage, died Monday evening, August 14,2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.(Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard T. “Buddy” Lang, Sr., 89, a former resident of West Carthage, died Monday evening, August 14,2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.

Buddy was born December 29, 1933 in Saranac Lake, the son of the late William and Margaret (Sullivan) Lang. He was a 1953 graduate of Carthage High School. He served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958. He married the former Marion McIntosh on September 18,1964 in Deferiet. Marion passed away on January 10, 2013. Buddy worked as a machine tender for the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet. He retired from Champion International after 41 years of service in 1993.

Buddy was a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge and he loved hunting, playing pitch, bowling, playing softball and was an umpire. He was an avid fan of Syracuse football and basketball and the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed watching the local Carthage High School sports and was a regular attendee at the football or basketball games. He enjoyed dinners and drives with his family as well as pull-tabs and scratch tickets.

He is survived by four daughters: Janet (Doug) Zehr of Carthage, Sharon Lang and her companion, Joe Slate of Adams Center, Sandra Intorcia and her companion, Dave Graham of Albion and Joan (Zach) Miller of Natural Bridge, his son: Richard Lang Jr. of Plattsburgh, his ex-son-in-law, Tom Intorcia of Carthage and his 4 grandchildren, Ryan, Morgan, Brandon and Garrett. He is predeceased by his brothers, William and Robert Lang.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Carthage Elks this Saturday, August 19th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The letter from West Carthage mayor Scott Burto to Jefferson County legislators, urging them...
West Carthage mayor: be ready for asylum seekers
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
Charge drug dealers with manslaughter? Not so easy
In this photo provided by state police, the guns Shawn Sheridan had are displayed.
Police: fugitive was armed with long guns, more weapons in tent
Candles
Cherryl C. Aubin, 71, of Watertown
Agnes (Morgia) Natali was born on January 21st 1923 to Dominick and Assunta Morgia in Watertown.
Agnes (Morgia) Natali, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Richard Markham, 69
A St. Lawrence County auto dealer is giving away backpacks, as families get ready for the new...
Auto dealer launches annual backpack giveaway
The sign out in front of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Should city money go to Hospice? Ruggiero says yes
Senator Schumer has sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, pushing for $20 million...
No $$$ for Watertown water project
Gas is over $4 a gallon, as of August 16, 2023, in St. Lawrence County.
Gas prices now over $4 a gallon in St. Lawrence County