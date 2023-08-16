Richard T. “Buddy” Lang, Sr., 89, of West Carthage

Richard T. “Buddy” Lang, Sr., 89, a former resident of West Carthage, died Monday evening, August 14,2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard T. “Buddy” Lang, Sr., 89, a former resident of West Carthage, died Monday evening, August 14,2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.

Buddy was born December 29, 1933 in Saranac Lake, the son of the late William and Margaret (Sullivan) Lang. He was a 1953 graduate of Carthage High School. He served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958. He married the former Marion McIntosh on September 18,1964 in Deferiet. Marion passed away on January 10, 2013. Buddy worked as a machine tender for the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet. He retired from Champion International after 41 years of service in 1993.

Buddy was a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge and he loved hunting, playing pitch, bowling, playing softball and was an umpire. He was an avid fan of Syracuse football and basketball and the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed watching the local Carthage High School sports and was a regular attendee at the football or basketball games. He enjoyed dinners and drives with his family as well as pull-tabs and scratch tickets.

He is survived by four daughters: Janet (Doug) Zehr of Carthage, Sharon Lang and her companion, Joe Slate of Adams Center, Sandra Intorcia and her companion, Dave Graham of Albion and Joan (Zach) Miller of Natural Bridge, his son: Richard Lang Jr. of Plattsburgh, his ex-son-in-law, Tom Intorcia of Carthage and his 4 grandchildren, Ryan, Morgan, Brandon and Garrett. He is predeceased by his brothers, William and Robert Lang.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Carthage Elks this Saturday, August 19th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

