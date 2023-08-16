Should city money go to Hospice? Ruggiero says yes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An old proposal to give city money to Hospice of Jefferson County has been revived.

Council member LIsa Ruggiero plans to have a resolution in front of council to provide $225,000 to Hospice. The idea was tossed around in 2021, for the city to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to help Hospice pay for ‘negative pressure rooms’ during its most recent expansion.

The idea didn’t get past council in ‘21, but Ruggiero believes this time around, with changes on the council, there is support.

“Almost every family probably at some point needs Hospice,” Ruggiero said.

“When Hospice did submit their request, they said 80% of their clients are actually city residents. I think the city should step up and help them as well. They are still short of their fundraising goal and I think this would help push them closer to meeting that goal.”

The resolution could come up at the next council meeting Monday.

