SLU's Lawther looks to take next step in 2023 gridiron season

Lawther looks to take next step
By Rob Krone
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University Saints are just kicking off their 2023 football season with fall practice.

A key to the Saints’ success this season will be the play of junior quarterback Daniel Lawther.

In his sophomore season, Lawther threw for 1,472 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 330 yards and 4 touchdowns

The dual-threat quarterback says he worked on a number of aspects of his game over the summer.

“Lot of good work,” he said. “I got a couple of guys in Rochester where I’m from that I was able to lift with, throw with, run with, just kind of grow with. Old guys that I have a strong relationship with. I was just able to use my time over the summer to be with those guys and just work towards a common goal individually with the guys that are around me.”

