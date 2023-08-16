Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Barben Avenue & Bugbee Drive

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close two Watertown streets for a couple days and a third will be down to one lane in both directions.

Barben Avenue will be closed from Washington Street to Sherman Street Wednesday and Thursday.

Bugbee Drive will be closed from Holcomb Street to Harris Drive, also on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Washington Street will be down to one lane in both directions between Elm Street and Brook Drive.

