Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old believed to be ‘critically endangered’

AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC/Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing two-year-old out of Beaumont, Texas, who is considered to be critically endangered, KPLC reports.

The Beaumont Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris who is believed to be in the custody of Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29.

Randall was seen on foot with Braylon near the 1900 block of College St. on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m.

Both Braylon and Randall were wearing white shirts when they were last seen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

