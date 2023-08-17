Carole E. Blackburn, 80, of Canton died peacefully in the company of family on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Carole E. Blackburn, 80, of Canton died peacefully in the company of family on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.

Carole was born August 21, 1942 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Everett and Mary (Murphy) Crowe. She graduated from Canton Central School in 1960 and attended Ogdensburg Business School. Carole worked in the cafeteria at Canton School for several years. On December 9, 1972, she was married to Leon C. Blackburn at St. Mary’s Church, Canton with Msgr. Griffith J. Billmeyer, celebrating. Lee predeceased her on February 8, 2017.

Carole was first and foremost a mother and grandmother and loved every part of the job. She enjoyed baking and gardening, she was a 4H Leader an avid quilter and animal lover.

Carole or Grandma as some of her favorite people called her, is survived by four children, Larry (Jan) Felt, Lisa (Carol) MacLennan, Lori (Brian) Remington and Lynn (Andy) Hammer; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and a sister, Shirley Cloce.

In addition to Leon and her parents Everett and Mary, she was predeceased by her first husband Gary Felt and by a brother Jamie Crowe.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Potsdam Animal Shelter, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676; the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to the Grace Episcopal Church, 9 E Main St, Canton, NY 13617.

Calling hours for Carole will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and again from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 am at Grace Episcopal Church, Canton. Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Morley Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Carole E. Blackburn are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

