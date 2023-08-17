Debra Jean “Debi” Holt (Hill), of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Debra Jean “Debi” Holt (Hill), a beacon of light, love, and unyielding strength, recently passed away at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Born in Ogdensburg, New York on July 13, 1955, to Charles E. Hill and Justine Graveline Hill, Debi’s life was an inspiring tapestry woven with moments of joy, love, and determination.

Growing up in picturesque Rensselaer Falls, New York, Debi held a unique and cherished place in her family as the baby sister of five siblings. This endearing position not only made her the apple of her siblings’ eyes but also fostered a deep bond with her nieces and nephews. As the youngest, her connection with the next generation was especially profound, serving as both a mentor and a friend.

Debi was an intellect at heart. She graduated from Canton Central High School in 1973. She relished the challenges of puzzles and Sudoku, finding joy and satisfaction in each solved piece or number. An avid reader, she was often found immersed in a book, traveling to different worlds through the pages she turned.

Her nurturing nature extended beyond just her human family. Debi had a deep love for her pets, treating them as cherished members of her family. Her role as a caregiver was unparalleled. From friends to family, Debi had a unique ability to comfort, guide, and support. This attribute was particularly evident in the unwavering care she provided for her beloved mother and her brother Mike during their times of need.

Professionally, Debi was a dedicated Comptroller for various auto dealers, bringing a perfect blend of professionalism and warmth to her role. To her colleagues, she was more than just a coworker; she was a friend and confidant.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her brothers, Maurice F. Hill (MaryAnn Bracy), and Murray Michael Hill (Karen Smith); and her sisters, Carol M. Newvine (Dudley) and Jane M. Diehl (Roger). Her departure has left a void that is felt deeply by her nieces, nephews, and every life she touched. As we gather to celebrate Debi’s life, let us remember her with stories of her strength, her laughter, and the boundless love she showered upon all she knew.

A memorial service in honor of Debi’s legacy will be held August 21st at 1:30 PM at the Asbury United Methodist Church located at 200 Parker St. Watertown, New York 13601. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, reflecting Debi’s spirit of giving and care.

