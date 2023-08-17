Flooding continues to plague parts of Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The state of emergency in the town of Watson may be in effect for a while.

It was declared after last week’s excessive rain that fell during storms that spawned an EF3 tornado near Turin.

Lewis County Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt says the county had a couple of bridges where water got too close and inspections need to happen to determine if significant damage occurred.

He says until that can happen, the state of emergency will be in effect so the town is covered if it needs to apply for state or federal help.

“We want to make sure that there is no scouring damage underneath the piers or underneath the walls. We certainly have to make sure that it is safe, and those scouring damages can lead to significant repair costs,” said Hunt.

Three to four inches of rain fell on parts of Lewis County last week.

Another 2 to 3 inches came down on Wednesday.

Up to an inch of rain is forecast for parts of the county on Friday.

Some camps at Soft Maple Reservoir near Croghan have water lapping at their back doors.

