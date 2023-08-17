Hot & humid by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This will be the warmest day of our seven-day forecast. Temperatures should hit 80 by around noontime.

There’s a slight possibility of a sprinkle or two in the late afternoon and early evening. Other than that, it will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the low to mid-80s.

There’s a flood warning in effect for the Beaver Falls area until 5 p.m. today. Heavy rains on Wednesday caused flooding along the Beaver River.

Showers start overnight and into Friday morning. Rain could be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Rain will be on and off all day Friday. A cold front knocks back both temperatures and humidity. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It’s looking to be a gorgeous weekend. It will be mostly sunny and 70 on Saturday. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be in the low to mid-70s. It will be partly sunny on Tuesday and mostly sunny on Wednesday.

