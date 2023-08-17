It’s still busy, busy at Clayton Opera House

Clayton Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to check out what’s coming up at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey was on 7 News This Morning to fill us in. You can watch her interview in the video above.

Here’s part of the lineup:

- Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine will perform on Thursday, August 24.

- DC Reflecting Fools, a political satire group formerly known as the Capitol Steps, will take the stage on Saturday, August 26.

- Orchestra of Northern New York will perform on Saturday, September 2.

- Cinderella will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 11.

Visit claytonoperahouse.com to buy tickets and see the full schedule.

