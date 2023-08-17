Massena man jailed after alleged attack in village

Timothy Trimm
Timothy Trimm(Massena Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - An 18-year-old Massena man faces charges after allegedly shooting a person in the head with a CO2-powered pellet gun.

According to court documents, Timothy Trimm is accused of attacking a person at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Center Street footbridge in the village.

Trimm and two unidentified juvenile males allegedly struck and kicked the person.

Trimm then allegedly shot the person above the right eye with a CO2 pellet pistol.

Village police charged Trimm and the juveniles with felony counts of second-degree attempted gang assault.

Trimm was additionally charged with a felony count of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Massena Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Village police were assisted by the county sheriff’s office and state police.

