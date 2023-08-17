Rockin’ The Bay coming up next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you like classic rock and classic cars, Alexandria Bay is the place to be starting next week.

Ashley Carlos from the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

Beginning next Thursday and continuing through next Saturday, bands will be performing rock classics in downtown Alexandria Bay. The free entertainment goes on each evening from 7 to 10 p.m.

The classic car show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visist visitalexbay.org.

