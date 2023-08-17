Sandra L. Trimm, of Winthrop

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sandra L. Trimm, a resident of 220 Converse Road, Winthrop, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home.  Mrs. Trimm passed away Thursday morning at her home.  Among her survivors is her husband, Stephen.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Sandra L. Trimm.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department
Struggling fire department looks at creating fire district, likely increasing taxes
Ambulance
Direct Pay bill could benefit ambulance squads
Real vs. fake pills
A warning about fake prescription pills
Candles
Joseph Benjamin Baise, 52, of Massena
Candles
Debra Jean “Debi” Holt (Hill), of Rensselaer Falls

Obituaries

Stacey J. Foley passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 11th.
Stacey J. Foley, 47, of Watertown
Flooding at Soft Maple Reservoir
Flooding continues to plague parts of Lewis County
Logging industry
Biomass plant’s closure takes toll on logging industry
The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is doing a $2.2 million project to improve drainage of a...
Culvert construction halted after city of Ogdensburg raises issues
Timothy Trimm
Massena man jailed after alleged attack in village