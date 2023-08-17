Sandra L. Trimm, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sandra L. Trimm, a resident of 220 Converse Road, Winthrop, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mrs. Trimm passed away Thursday morning at her home. Among her survivors is her husband, Stephen. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Sandra L. Trimm.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.