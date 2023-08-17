Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Fun in Massena, scenic shots, critters & puffballs

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We start this week’s segment with a look at the recent Massena Community Day. Noah Love sent us videos to show off the fun and games that were out for residents to enjoy.

Anne Petzoldt got a lovely shot of Beaver Falls and Jen Hall spotted a rainbow spanning over Morley.

Jenn Sigmon was outside with the critters this past week. She captured a silly stoat posing for her and a beautiful swallowtail butterfly perched on her flowers.

Michelle Horton shared a funny pic of her bespectacled pup Gizmo.

Here’s a challenge. Can you identify the big mounds Rondi, Karen, and Lillian found in Hermon? They’re huge puffball mushrooms. They’re edible so we wonder if the girls decided to cook them up.

Thank you to everyone who shared their images via Send It To 7. You can do the same on our website and our mobile app.

You can check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

