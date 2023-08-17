Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Fun in Massena, scenic shots, critters & puffballs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We start this week’s segment with a look at the recent Massena Community Day. Noah Love sent us videos to show off the fun and games that were out for residents to enjoy.

Anne Petzoldt got a lovely shot of Beaver Falls and Jen Hall spotted a rainbow spanning over Morley.

Jenn Sigmon was outside with the critters this past week. She captured a silly stoat posing for her and a beautiful swallowtail butterfly perched on her flowers.

Michelle Horton shared a funny pic of her bespectacled pup Gizmo.

Here’s a challenge. Can you identify the big mounds Rondi, Karen, and Lillian found in Hermon? They’re huge puffball mushrooms. They’re edible so we wonder if the girls decided to cook them up.

