Stacey J. Foley, 47, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Stacey J. Foley will be held on Tuesday, August 22nd from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown, NY.

Stacey passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 11th. She was 47 years old.

She was born January 9, 1976, in Clearwater Fla, the daughter of Paul D. and Rose Hager Foley.

Surviving is her mother, Rose Foley, Watertown; companion, Timothy Smith, Watertown; sister, Rebecca A. Foley, Watertown; niece, Darien Foley, nephew, Nolan Miner, great-nephew, Bennett Giddings, and a large extended family.

She was predeceased by her father, Paul, and her grandparents, Harry and Mary Hager and Gordon and June Foley.

Stacey enjoyed gardening, music, attending concerts and was a wonderful cook.

She will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her so much.

