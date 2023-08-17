Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year

An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just the same district but the same classroom. (Source: WOWT)
By Taylor Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A teacher at Nebraska’s biggest school district is welcoming new students this week for her 41st straight school year.

Kaye Kiepert-Hensley has greeted students in her kindergarten class at Franklin Elementary School for more than four decades.

“I love to see their growth when they come back because it’s the same families. I had many of them years ago when they were also my students,” she said.

Not only has she spent 41 years at the same school, but also in the same classroom.

While her classroom hasn’t changed much through the years, she said teaching has seen a bit of a change.

“When I first started, it was a lot of socialization, play and interaction. Now, we focus on the academic aspect of it,” Hensley said.

In four decades, Hensley has impacted more lives than she can count. Something school officials find invaluable, especially with the teacher shortage.

“You think of how committed she is, you feel that energy and excitement,” said Matthew Ray, Omaha Public Schools interim superintendent.

According to Hensley, she has at least another 10 years of teaching ahead of her and wants her kids to know that she believes in them.

“Before you leave this class, always remember I love you. You matter. You can do anything, and I believe in you,” Hensley shared.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by state police, the guns Shawn Sheridan had are displayed.
Police: fugitive was armed with long guns, more weapons in tent
The letter from West Carthage mayor Scott Burto to Jefferson County legislators, urging them...
West Carthage mayor: be ready for asylum seekers
Massena's mayor says the idea of housing migrants at the Massena Quality Inn won't happen.
Massena mayor: Motel owner’s migrant housing idea won’t happen
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam faculty told to ‘brace for impact’ as college faces $9M deficit
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
Charge drug dealers with manslaughter? Not so easy

Latest News

A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
FILE - Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI,...
Utah man shot by FBI brandished gun and frightened Google Fiber subcontractors in 2018, man says
The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is doing a $2.2 million project to improve drainage of a...
Culvert construction halted after city of Ogdensburg raises issues
Nearly 60% of Americans struggle with money envy, survey finds
Nearly 60% of Americans struggle with money envy, survey finds